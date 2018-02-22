Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 February

Karen Ghahramanyan appointed Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, Karen Ghahramanyan has been appointed Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Government of Armenia.

Karen Ghahramanyan had been the Chief of Staff of the same ministry for 14 years.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration