Karen Ghahramanyan appointed Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, Karen Ghahramanyan has been appointed Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Government of Armenia.

Karen Ghahramanyan had been the Chief of Staff of the same ministry for 14 years.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan