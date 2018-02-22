President of Armenia is a man of impeccable literary taste - Niall Ferguson

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Famous British historian, writer Niall Ferguson made the following twit “The President of Armenia is a man of impeccable literary taste” after learning that President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan presented his book to the directors of publishing houses on the Book Giving Day, reports ARMENPRESS.

On Book Giving Day, February 19, President Serzh Sargsyan called at Bookinist bookstore in Yerevan, where he met with top executives of several publishing homes.

The President and the meeting participants congratulated each other on Hovhannes Tumanyan’s birthday and on the occasion of Book Giving Day. President Sargsyan noted that the good tradition of celebrating the Book Giving Day is indeed one of the best ways of marking the great poet’s birthday. The meeting participants exchanged books as gifts. The President donated “Civilization: what is the different between the West and the Rest” by British historian Niall Ferguson.

