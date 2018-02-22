Debates at parliament of Netherlands leave no doubts that resolutions on Armenian Genocide will be adopted

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenians of Netherlands have no doubts that the two resolutions on the Armenian Genocide will be adopted by the parliament of Netherlands. President of the Federation of Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands Mato Hakhverdyan told ARMENPRESS that almost all the parliamentary factions had a positive stance on the resolutions during the parliamentary hearings and expressed readiness to vote in favor of them.

“With the exception of one small faction the three members of which are Turks, all the other factions had a positive stance on the adoption of the resolutions”, Mato Hakhverdyan said.

It’s expected that the voting will take place I the evening of February 22. “The statement of the parliament is expected. There are no doubts both resolutions will be adopted”, the President of the Federation of Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands stressed.

The author of the resolution is MP Joel Voordewind from Christian Union party. According to one of the two resolutions, the foreign minister of the Netherlands will be obliged to visit Armenia and pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide at Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex each 5th year.

