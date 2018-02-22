President Sargsyan hosts state dinner honoring Lebanon’s President

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan hosted a state dinner on February 22 honoring Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun who is in Armenia on an official visit.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Michel Aoun raised toasts referring to the interstate relations of Armenia and Lebanon, for which, according to the Presidents, special warmth and friendly spirit are characteristic. Serzh Sargsyan and Michel Aoun also talked about the shared history of the two peoples, difficulties that were jointly overcome and the spiritual-cultural similarities.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan