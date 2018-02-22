President of Madagascar to Visit Armenia in October – Armenian Premier receives Madagascar’s FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on February 22 Foreign Minister of Madagascar Henry Rabary-Njaka.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the Premier noted with satisfaction that bilateral political dialogue has activated in the recent years in different international platforms, and particularly in the International Organisation of La Francophonie and efforts should be made to transfer this positive tendency also to trade and economic relations. In this context Karen Karapetyan highlighted the participation of the businessmen from Madagascar in the business forum on October 11-12 in the sidelines of the Francophonie summit. The PM noted that a very favorable economic situation for investments has been established in Armenia and there are good opportunities not only for the Armenian market, but also for entering to the 3rd markets.

The Foreign Minister of Madagascar thanked for the cordial reception and noted that he is impressed by the visit to the 1st Christian country. According to him, Madagascar welcomes and has maximally supported the idea of holding the Francophonie summit in Armenia. Henry Rabary-Njaka noted that in the sidelines of the visit of the president of his country to Armenia in October, the opportunities for developing bilateral economic relations will also be discussed. Henry Rabary-Njaka also suggested viewing Madagascar as a platform for entering the African market.

The Armenian Premier welcomed the first visit of Madagascar’s governmental delegation to Armenia and expressed readiness to actively work for the development of cooperation between the two countries.

