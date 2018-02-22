President Sargsyan visits aerial robotics education-research center of National Polytechnic University of Armenia 

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited the National Polytechnic University of Armenia on February 22 on the occasion of the launch of the activities of the aerial robotics education-research center.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Serzh Sargsyan toured in the center accompanied by the Ministers of Education and Science, Transport, Communication and IT, Deputy Defense Minister and the University Rector, which specializes in designing UAVs.

The center is aimed at improving engineering education in Armenia, encouraging professions that can contribute to the defense of the country.

The establishment of the center became a reality thank to the support of the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, the donation of "Fatherland" military-patriotic foundation and the co-funding of the Polytechnic University.

