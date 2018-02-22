Double-digit and three-digit growth rates recorded in January 2018 compared to January 2016 by main macroeconomic indicators

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Double-digit, sometimes, three-digit growth was recorded in Armenia in January 2018 compared to January 2016 in terms of main macroeconomic indicators, reports Armenpress.

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan posted an infographic comparing the time periods, according to which the economic activity growth rate increased by 17.6% in January 2018 compared to January 2016.

The growth rate of domestic trade turnover comprised 27.9% in January 2018, moreover, that of the retail trade – 7.8%. The construction volume growth rate in January 2018 increased by 13.3% compared to January 2016, the growth rate dynamics of the industrial production comprised 26%.

The growth rate dynamics of trade turnover and import volumes recorded a three-digit figure – 111% and 120% respectively, in other words, it increased by more than two times. The export growth rate dynamics comprised 97%.

Only the agriculture volume growth rate dynamics decreased by 0.2%.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan