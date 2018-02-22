Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 February

Criminal case launched on Azeri shooting of Private


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee launched a criminal case on the Azerbaijani shooting of serviceman Grigor Yeghoyan, the investigative committee said.

Private Grigor Yeghoyan was shot dead by Azerbaijani forces while on duty in the morning of February 22 in Artsakh.

The criminal case was launched on murder motivated by ethnic, racial or religious hatred.

An investigation was launched.

