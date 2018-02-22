Lawmakers to elect members of Supreme Judicial Council in upcoming sitting

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS During the upcoming 4-day sitting the Armenian parliament will debate the election issue of members of the Supreme Judicial Council, President of the Constitutional Court Gagik Harutyunyan told reporters. Harutyunyan himself is among the candidates.

“The Supreme Judicial Council is a unique and new institution with its role, and I agreed to go and work in this institution proceeding from the role that is has”, Harutyunyan said.

According to him, the Supreme Judicial Council must undertake fundamental changes by providing social, institutional and material independence of judges.

The ruling coalition has nominated Harutyunyan, his advisor Gevorg Danielyan, YSU Head of Chair of Civil Judicial Procedure Sergey Meghryan, YSU lecturer Liparit Melikjanyan and lecturer Hayk Hovhannisyan.

Other factions can also nominate their candidates, but one candidate will be elected for every position.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan