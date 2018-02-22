Armenian PM holds luncheon with President of Lebanon

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on February 22 held a luncheon with President of Lebanon Michel Aoun who is in Armenia on an official visit, the government told Armenpress.

The officials highly appreciated the existing level of relations between the two friendly countries and attached importance to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation. PM Karapetyan introduced Armenia’s economic situation, stating that positive growth trends in all spheres of economy have been recorded recently.

Both sides highlighted deepening the economic ties between the two states. In particular, they considered banking, agriculture, tourism and several other fields as prospective for the mutual partnership.

