Lebanese people love Armenia through local Armenian community and definitely want to see the country – minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is a beautiful country in terms of tourism, and Lebanon has a beach, Lebanese minister of tourism Avedis Guidanian said highlighting the reasons of being mutually attractive for the tourists of both countries, Armenpress reports.

In a meeting with reporters at the Armenian Presidential Palace, the minister said the number of tourists visiting Lebanon from Armenia exceeded 11.000 in 2017, and not only Armenians, but also Lebanese people visited Armenia from Lebanon. “The tourists visiting Armenia from Lebanon, are not only Armenians, but also Lebanese people who are interested in Armenia as a religious tourism destination”, he said.

According to him, the Lebanese people love Armenia through the local Armenian community and at least want to visit our country and see it by their own eyes. The Beirut-Yerevan regular flights operating daily in summer also contribute to the visits.

Avedis Guidanian also talked about the necessity to make the bilateral ties in industry more effective, stating that they will be in the spotlight of discussions during the Armenian Prime Minister’s visit to Lebanon in mid-March of 2018.

“We feel in Lebanon as Lebanese citizens, but we never forget our Armenian origin”, he said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan