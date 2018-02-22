Lebanese President Michel Aoun visits Armenia's Parliament

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. While on an official visit to Armenia, President of Lebanon Michel Aoun visited the Armenian Parliament where he met with Speaker Ara Babloyan, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Vice Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov, representatives of the parliamentary factions and members of the Armenia-Lebanon friendship group.

Welcoming the Lebanese President and his delegation members to the Parliament, Speaker Babloyan expressed hope that this visit will contribute to strengthening and deepening the bilateral relations.

The Parliament Speaker appreciated the Armenia-Lebanon political ties linking them with centuries-old historical friendship, historical connections and the great role of the Armenian community.

Ara Babloyan highly appreciated Michel Aoun’s contribution to the stability, security and development of Lebanon.

Talking about the Lebanese-Armenian community, the Speaker said they are first of all devoted citizens of Lebanon and have a complete role in the country’s political, economic, social, cultural and educational life.

Speaker Babloyan highlighted the need to strengthen the Armenian-Lebanese inter-parliamentary ties and the cooperation of the parliamentary friendship groups.

The Lebanese President thanked for the warm reception, stating that he is happy to visit Armenia.

According to him, Lebanon is a country with cultural diversity where people of different nationalities and religious live together peacefully by respecting each other. President Michel Aoun, commenting on regional affairs, highlighted ensuring security and stability.

At the end of the meeting the Lebanese President left a note at the Honorary Guest Book of the Parliament.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan