OSCE conducts monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on February 21 conducted a monitoring in the north-eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in Tavush province, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

From the Armenian side the monitoring was conducted by the field assistants to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic. No ceasefire violations were registered during the monitoring.

Due to difficult relief conditions, it was impossible to ensure video surveillance between the sides and the monitoring was conducted by exchanging information according to orientation directions.

Within the frames of the monitoring a briefing was held during which the OSCE officials were introduced on the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and the statistics of ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan