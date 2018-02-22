Defense Army soldier posthumously awarded with Combat Service medal

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on February 22 signed a decree on posthumously awarding Defense Army soldier Grigor Yeghoyan with the Combat Service medal for the courage shown while defending the state border of the Artsakh Republic, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan