Artsakh Defense Army soldier killed by Azerbaijani fire

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of the Defense Army Grigor Yeghoyan, born in 1998, was fatally wounded by the Azerbaijani fire on February 22, at 09:40, in one of the military units located at the north-eastern direction of the Defense Army, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

The defense ministry of the Artsakh Republic shares the grief of the loss and extends its condolences to the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the killed soldier.

