Artsakh Defense Army soldier killed by Azerbaijani fire
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of the Defense Army Grigor Yeghoyan, born in 1998, was fatally wounded by the Azerbaijani fire on February 22, at 09:40, in one of the military units located at the north-eastern direction of the Defense Army, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.
Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.
The defense ministry of the Artsakh Republic shares the grief of the loss and extends its condolences to the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the killed soldier.
English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
- 02.22-21:53 Parliament of Netherlands adopts two resolutions on Armenian Genocide
- 02.22-21:01 Karen Ghahramanyan appointed Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia
- 02.22-20:50 President of Armenia is a man of impeccable literary taste - Niall Ferguson
- 02.22-20:20 Debates at parliament of Netherlands leave no doubts that resolutions on Armenian Genocide will be adopted
- 02.22-20:17 President Sargsyan hosts state dinner honoring Lebanon’s President
- 02.22-19:05 President of Madagascar to Visit Armenia in October – Armenian Premier receives Madagascar’s FM
- 02.22-18:29 Baku does not hesitate to distort even EU’s principled approach – Armenian FM receives EU Special Representative
- 02.22-18:25 Armenian parliament to discuss draft statement on “condemnation of Azerbaijani crimes”
- 02.22-18:19 Ruling coalition nominates 5 members of Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia
- 02.22-17:41 President Sargsyan visits aerial robotics education-research center of National Polytechnic University of Armenia
- 02.22-17:40 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-02-18
- 02.22-17:38 Asian Stocks - 22-02-18
- 02.22-17:16 Double-digit and three-digit growth rates recorded in January 2018 compared to January 2016 by main macroeconomic indicators
- 02.22-17:08 Criminal case launched on Azeri shooting of Private
- 02.22-16:58 Lawmakers to elect members of Supreme Judicial Council in upcoming sitting
- 02.22-16:34 Armenian PM holds luncheon with President of Lebanon
- 02.22-16:16 Initiators of Armenian massacres in Sumgait didn’t achieve their goal as Artsakh was liberated, says MP Farmanyan
- 02.22-16:07 Lebanese people love Armenia through local Armenian community and definitely want to see the country – minister
- 02.22-16:01 Defense Army soldier posthumously awarded with Combat Service medal
- 02.22-15:56 Lebanese President Michel Aoun visits Armenia's Parliament
- 02.22-15:50 OSCE conducts monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 02.22-15:47 Armenia, Iraq initial agreement on excluding double taxation
- 02.22-15:39 Artsakh Defense Army soldier killed by Azerbaijani fire
- 02.22-15:06 Armenia, Lebanon presidents concur on need to find peaceful solution for Middle East crises
- 02.22-15:03 24/7 on-duty patrol to be introduced in forests to tackle illegal logging, hunting
- 02.22-14:27 Armenian defense minister holds meeting with EU Special Representative
- 02.22-14:22 Armenia welcomes Lebanon’s position on NK conflict settlement
- 02.22-14:20 Armenia’s agriculture minister departs to France
- 02.22-14:17 Lebanon president accepts invitation for Yerevan La Francophonie Summit: Press statements of Aoun, Sargsyan
- 02.22-13:55 Lebanon stands with Armenia in protecting the right to peace of its people, President Aoun says
- 02.22-13:32 ‘Armenian language is our most valuable treasure’ - Diaspora Minister
- 02.22-13:05 Reality demands return of Artsakh to negotiations table, France-Artsakh friendship circle congratulates on Revival Day
- 02.22-12:41 Artsakh’s state budget revenues exceed by record level, 88.9%, in January 2018
- 02.22-12:40 30 years after Armenian massacres in Sumgait Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy has not changed, says deputy FM
- 02.22-12:33 MP Garo Paylan requests explanation from Turkey interior minister on Istanbul patriarchate interference
10:43, 02.16.2018
Viewed 2682 times Turkey MP Garo Paylan denounces state interference in Armenian Patriarchate affairs - EXCLUSIVE
09:11, 02.16.2018
Viewed 2004 times Arsene Wenger praises Mkhitaryan’s performance in Arsenal vs Ostersunds
14:54, 02.16.2018
Viewed 1814 times Arsenal’s Mkhitaryan named best player in Ostersunds clash
15:12, 02.16.2018
Viewed 1515 times 9843 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables exported from Armenia
15:32, 02.16.2018
Viewed 1371 times Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs in Yerevan