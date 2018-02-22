Armenia’s agriculture minister departs to France

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of agriculture Ignati Arakelyan departed to France on February 22 to participate in the International Agricultural Exhibition and Agriculture Minister Conference.

The conference will be held on February 23 and will bring together ministers from 20 countries.

Armenia’s minister of agriculture will meet with his French counterpart Stéphane Travert later on the same day.

A meeting with the French Development Agency is also planned.

