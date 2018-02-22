Armenia welcomes Lebanon’s position on NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia welcomes the position of Lebanon on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian told reporters, Armenpress reports.

The FM said Lebanon supports the settlement of the conflict exclusively by peaceful means based on the proposals made by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs. “We welcome Lebanon’s stance on supporting the efforts and approaches of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs”, the minister said.

Commenting on the Lebanese President’s visit to Armenia, FM Nalbandian confidently stated that it will definitely have an impact on the further development of bilateral relations. “We have traditionally warm, friendly relations with Lebanon and there is a desire from both sides to further develop and deepen them”, Edward Nalbandian said.

President of Lebanon Michel Aoun arrived in Armenia on an official visit on February 21 at the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan.

