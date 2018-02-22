Lebanon stands with Armenia in protecting the right to peace of its people, President Aoun says

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Lebanon stands with Armenia in the protection of the natural rights of sovereignty, peace and prosperity of its people, President Michel Aoun said after holding talks with Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan in the Presidential Palace in Yerevan.

The Lebanese president thanked President Sargsyan for supporting his country in the international arena.

President Aoun was pleased to note that the meeting with President Sargsyan proceeded in a warm and friendly atmosphere. The Lebanese president highlighted the role of the Armenian community of Lebanon in terms of the firm and strong ties of the two peoples and states. “Many of these representatives are accompanying me today, they are highly appreciated by the Lebanese society for their role in the social, economic, cultural and several other sectors of the country”, President Michel Aoun said.

The President of Lebanon arrived in Armenia on an official visit on February 21.

