‘Armenian language is our most valuable treasure’ - Diaspora Minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan participated in a recital event in the Khnko Aper National Children’s Library, which was held on the sidelines of the 14th Yerevan Book Fair.

3rd and 4th graders of the Martiros Saryan school came to see the Minister, who talked to them about the Mother Language. The minister was delighted on the knowledge of the children on Armenian language.

“Armenian [language] is the most valuable treasure in the Armenian people’s treasury, and it is the duty of all to keep, preserve and develop it”, she said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan