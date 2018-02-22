Official welcoming ceremony of Lebanese President held at Armenian Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The official welcoming ceremony of President of Lebanon Michel Aoun, who is in Armenia on an official visit, was held at the Presidential Palace on February 22, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The ceremony was followed by a narrow format meeting between the Armenian and Lebanese Presidents.

“Dear Mr. President, I warmly and sincerely welcome you in the Republic of Armenia. For us it’s a great pleasure and honor to host the President of friendly Lebanon in Armenia, and we are deeply interested in deepening our relations with Lebanon at all spheres.

I warmly remember my visit to Lebanon in 2012 which gave a new impetus to the development of our ties. I am confident your visit will open a new page in our relations. Our inter-state relations have just 25 years of history, but the friendship of our peoples is calculated in centuries. Of course, the Armenian community plays a great role in strengthening the friendship of our peoples. We are deeply grateful to the Lebanese people and leadership for the caring attitude shown to our compatriots. Over the course of time they became full citizens of Lebanon by maintaining their national identity. And, of course, we are grateful to the Lebanese leadership, including the Parliament, for recognizing the fact of the Armenian Genocide. This is a very important contribution.

Mr. President, once again welcome to Armenia. I am very happy to welcome you in Yerevan”, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said.

In his turn the Lebanese President thanked his Armenian counterpart for the invitation and considered the visit to Armenia a great honor for him.

“During your visit to Lebanon in 2012 I also attended the dinner organized for you, and at that time we had a brief talk. I am very happy to be in Armenia.

Yes, there are representatives of the Lebanese-Armenian community in my delegation – the minister of tourism, also MP Bagratunian. Your Excellency, I must say that the Armenian community had a great contribution to Lebanon’s development and prosperity. They are quite seriously engaged in all fields of their activity and responsible circles. We rely on them very much in all fields. We are a broad society, and the Armenian community managed to maintain their culture and identity in Lebanon. Of course, we attach importance to and are proud of this pluralism and cultural diversity since we are able to benefit from them and develop Lebanon.

This visit aims at further strengthening the relations between Armenia and Lebanon. We hope the Armenia-Lebanon relations will further expand and deepen. There are numerous sectors over which we can work, and this will be for the benefit of our two countries”, the Lebanese President said at a meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan.



English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan