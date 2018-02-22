Azeri fascism exceeds Hitler with cruelty: Speaker Babloyan on Baku's state-sanctioned Sumgait pogroms

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The pogroms of Armenians in Sumgait and Baku were a result of overt Armenophobia, which even today haven’t received adequate political, legal and moral assessment by the international community and relevant agencies, Speaker Ara Babloyan said during parliamentary hearings on Sumgait Pogroms: Armenophobia as Azerbaijan’s state policy.

“Our people have given their assessment and response by the liberation of Artsakh, proclamation of sovereignty and building of an independent state. But the crimes committee 3 decades ago must not remain as a closed chapter of history for the civilized world. The base of documented facts on the pogroms of Armenians in Sumgait and Baku are perhaps lesser than the facts on Nazi actions during World War II, but it isn’t less in gravity, especially that the Azerbaijani fascism exceeds the Hitler fascism of that period with its cruelty and hatred”, Babloyan said.

The Speaker stressed that the Sumgait and Baku pogroms still await a complete assessment, while the Armenian refugees and their descendants who were forcibly displaced await justice.

According to the Speaker, the response of Azerbaijan over the Artsakh Liberation Movement was no surprise taking into account Azerbaijan’s long-standing hatred for people, especially Armenians.

“This hatred was fully uncovered 30 years ago in the Armenian-populated Sumgait in Azerbaijan. The state-sanctioned crime resulted in hundreds of Armenian residents getting killed or wounded, numerous of our countrymen were forcibly displaced and lost their property”, Mr. Babloyan stressed, adding that the violence and murders continued afterwards in Baku, Ganja and in all cities of Soviet Azerbaijan where Armenians were living.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan