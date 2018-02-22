New border checkpoint point to be constructed in Meghri, Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. A new border checkpoint will be constructed in Meghri, Armen Sakapetoyan – deputy chairman of the State Revenue Committee, told reporters, Armenpress reports.

He said the program is expected to be completed within the upcoming two years. “In addition to the current border checkpoint in Meghri, a new one will be constructed which will be in accordance with the international border management standards”, the SRC deputy chairman said, adding that the documents necessary for constructing the border checkpoint are already being prepared together with the UNDP.

“The program is funded by the European Union”, he said.

Several design options of the new border checkpoint will soon be submitted for public discussion.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan