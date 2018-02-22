‘World is reaping terrifying consequences of hate-filled rhetoric’, warns Amnesty International

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The world is reaping the terrifying consequences of hate-filled rhetoric that threatens to normalize massive discrimination against marginalized groups, Amnesty International warned today as it launched its annual assessment of human rights.

The report, The State of the World’s Human Rights, covers 159 countries

The transparently hateful move by the US government in January to ban entry to people from several Muslim-majority countries set the scene for a year in which leaders took the politics of hate to its most dangerous conclusion,” said Salil Shetty, Secretary General of Amnesty International.

Among leaders of countries where human rights are subjected to greater pressures, the Secretary General of Amnesty International mentions US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“The feeble response to crimes against humanity and war crimes from Myanmar to Iraq, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen underscored the lack of leadership on human rights. Governments are shamelessly turning the clock back on decades of hard-won protections”, the report said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan