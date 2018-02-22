Armenian skier ranked 42nd at PyeongChang 2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ashot Karapetyan is ranked 42nd as he finished his performance in the alpine skiing slalom event at the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The Armenian skier finished 54th from 106 athletes in the first attempt, and was subsequently ranked 42nd after the second attempt with a result of 2:08.08.

Sweden’s Andre Myhrer won gold at this event.

A record number of athletes are participating at the PyeongChang 2018 – with 2952 athletes from 91 countries.

The closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics will be held February 25.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan