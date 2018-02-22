US Embassy in Montenegro attacked

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. An unidentified attacker threw an explosive device into the US Embassy compound in Podgorica, Montenegro, before killing himself.

The attack happened late in the evening of February 21, local authorities reported

“An unidentified attacker blew himself up outside the US embassy in Podgorica. Before this, he threw an explosive device, most probably a hand grenade, into the embassy compound”, the Montenegro government said on Twitter.

The US State Department confirmed the explosion and said that diplomats are “closely cooperating with the police to identify the attacker”.

There are no reports about possible victims, Interfax reported

