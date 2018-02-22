83.5% of economically active people engaged in economy – NSS

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The average number of economically active people in Armenia in the third quarter of 2017 comprised 1 million 237.1 thousand people 83.5% of whom or 1 million 032.8 thousand people have been engaged in economy, including the 27.1% in the field of agriculture, according to the data of the National Statistical Service’s ‘Food Security and Poverty: 2017’ report, Armenpress reports.

According to the results of the research on labor force conducted by the NSS in 2016, the unemployment level (7.776 households were surveyed) comprised 18% or 220.2 thousand people of the economically active people.

The GDP growth rate in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016 comprised 103.5%. The GDP volume by current prices amounted to 1 trillion 583 billion 508.8 million drams, from which the volume of agriculture comprised 314 billion 242.0 million drams or 19.8% in the GDP.

