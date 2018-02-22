Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 February

Armenia cenbank chief off to Greece for BSTDB meeting


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Central Bank president Arthur Javadyan departed to Thessaloniki, Greece, to participate in the February 22-24 12th meeting of the council of Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) executives.

Issues related to the activities of the bank will be discussed during the meeting, the CB told ARMENPRESS.

