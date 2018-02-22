At least 25 injured in Mexico ferry explosion
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. At least 25 people were injured in a ferry explosion in Mexico, local civil defense director Juan Medina Sosa said, TASS reported.
“There were more than 140 people on the boat”, Juan Medina Sosa said. “According to latest reports 25 people were injured”. There are 20 Mexicans and 5 foreigners among the injured, but their lives are not in danger. Several people have already been discharged from hospital.
The authorities investigate the causes of the incident.
English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
