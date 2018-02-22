National Gallery to hold major exhibition of Minas Avetisyan paintings

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Just days after the major exhibition dedicated to the 200th anniversary of birth of renowned painter Ivan Ayvazovsky ended, the National Gallery of Armenia is planning to organize an exhibition dedicated to acclaimed painter Minas Avetisyan’s 90 anniversary of birth.

Director of the gallery Arman Tsaturyan told ARMENPRESS it’s been a while since a large-scale Minas exhibition has been organized.

Tsaturyan said they want to organize a “splendid and inclusive” exhibition, comprising paintings of the great artists from both the gallery and private collections.

A significant part of paintings by Minas Avetisyan are kept by private collectors, and Tsaturyan says he is negotiating with the individuals to include the paintings in the upcoming exhibition.

“We will try to display paintings which have never been displayed before”, he said.

Author: Angela Hambardzumyan

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan