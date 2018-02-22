President Sargsyan congratulates People’s Artist Artavazd Peleshyan on 80th birthday

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan on February 22 sent a congratulatory letter to People’s Artist of Armenia, movie director Artavazd Peleshyan on the 80th birthday, wishing him happiness and new achievements in his career, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“You have a great contribution to the development of Armenian and world cinema. You are one of the greatest representatives of the cinematography whose work and art was registered in the chronicle of the world cinematography becoming a guide for movie directors and artists.

You managed to show in the film the hidden episodes of human essence and psychology, human and nature relationships, and your films created by unique talent and skill are brilliant manifestations of unique sense and interpretation of image and movement, spatial thinking and use of new expression ways”, reads the President’s congratulatory letter.



English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan