Road condition update: 22/02/2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on February 22, as of 09:30, there is a dense fog on the roads of Spitak and Kapan regions.

All roads of republican significance are open in Armenia.

