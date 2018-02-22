Armenia's Tigran Petrosyan defeats Polish opponent at Aeroflot Open 2nd round

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s chess players continue competing at the Aeroflot Open tournament in Moscow, Russia.

Manuel Petrosyan and Shant Sargsyan suffered unexpected defeats at the 2nd round.

Armenia’s Tigran Petrosyan defeated Poland’s Piorun Kacper.

Aeroflot Open kicked off February 19 and will take place until March 2.

