Norway remains medal count leader at PyeongChang 2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Norway still leads the medal count at the 23rd Winter Olympics in South Korea.

After 12 days since the games began, the Norwegian Olympic team has 13 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze medals. Germany comes next with 12 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze medals, followed by Canada with 9 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze medals.

A record number of participants are competing at the PyeongChang 2018 – with 2952 athletes from 91 countries.

The closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics will be held February 25.

