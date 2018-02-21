EAFJD assesses Azerbaijani application to Interpol to arrest Gaspar Karapetyan as absurd

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy assesses the application to Interpol to arrest Chairman of the EAFJD Gaspar Karapetyan as absurd. ARMENPRESS reports the statement issued by the EAFJD says that the application lacks any legal grounds and will be refused by the Interpol.

“Similar applications of Azerbaijan have been rejected in the past, since they are clearly politically oriented and are fruitless attempts of the dictatorial regime of Aliyev to impose its dictatorial will on the international community. These desperate steps of Azerbaijan are aimed at just making noise in the media and creating an atmosphere of fear in general. During these days, when the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement will be marked at the European Parliament, Azerbaijan tries to distract the attention of the European community with its “, reads the statement issued by the EAFJD.

Commenting on this, Chairman of the EAFJD Gaspar Karapetyan noted that this is one of the numerous desperate steps by Azerbaijan. “Is there any sense in reminding Aliyev how quickly the last application of Azerbaijan to the Interpol was rejected, which was about the complaint of Azerbaijan over the visit of 3 MEPs to Artsakh?” Karapetyan said, adding that the citizens of any European country, journalist or politician, who wishes to visit Artsakh and get acquainted to the situation on site, has the right to do so.

“I would advise the Azerbaijani leadership to work in the direction of eliminating the cases of human rights violations instead of wasting time on such useless initiatives”, Gaspar Karapetyan concluded.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan