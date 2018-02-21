Armen Sarkissian presents his vision on Armenia’s development to Austrian-Armenian community

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian presidential candidate, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the UK Armen Sarkissian met with the Austrian-Armenian community representatives at St. Hripsime Church in Vienna on February 20 as part of his meetings with the Armenian communities.

ARMENPRESS reports at the beginning of the meeting Armen Sarkissian presented his main activities in case of being elected and his vision of Armenia’s development. He also talked about pan-Armenian issues, suggested encouraging pan-Armenian dialogue for finding cooperative solutions.

Following the speech, Armen Sarkissian had a sincere dialogue with the heads of community organizations and individuals.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan