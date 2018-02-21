Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 February

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-02-18


YEREVAN, 21 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.12 drams to 480.46 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.87 drams to 592.36 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 8.49 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.37 drams to 670.87 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 109.46 drams to 20696.86 drams. Silver price down by 2.38 drams to 255.96 drams. Platinum price down by 112.01 drams to 15447.15 drams.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration