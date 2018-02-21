Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 February

Obituary: Renowned composer Eduard Sadoyan dies at 79


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Composer Eduard Sadoyan, Honored Artist of Armenia, passed away at the age of 79 on February 21, the Culture Ministry said.

A graduate of the Komitas State Conservatory of Yerevan, Sadoyan has served as member of the Union of Composers of Armenia since 1979.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration