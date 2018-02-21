Obituary: Renowned composer Eduard Sadoyan dies at 79

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Composer Eduard Sadoyan, Honored Artist of Armenia, passed away at the age of 79 on February 21, the Culture Ministry said.

A graduate of the Komitas State Conservatory of Yerevan, Sadoyan has served as member of the Union of Composers of Armenia since 1979.

