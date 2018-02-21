Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 February

Armenian defense ministry’s delegation to depart for Belarus


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by first deputy defense minister Artak Zakaryan will depart for Belarus to participate in the celebrations dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Belarusian Armed Forces in Minsk from February 22 to 23, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration