Local self government elections to take place March 11
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Local self government elections will take place on March 11 in 20 communities of 7 provinces of Armenia.
Candidates in the elections represent various parties, such as the HHK, ARF, the Prosperous Armenia Party. Non-partisan candidates are also nominated.
Overall, most candidates are nominated by the ruling Republican Party (HHK).
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 02.21-20:21 Armenia will never put under question the importance of Armenian Genocide international recognition
- 02.21-20:00 EAFJD assesses Azerbaijani application to Interpol to arrest Gaspar Karapetyan as absurd
- 02.21-19:00 Lebanese President visits Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin
- 02.21-18:37 President of Lebanon pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernkaberd
- 02.21-18:15 Armen Sarkissian presents his vision on Armenia’s development to Austrian-Armenian community
- 02.21-17:58 Nalbandian, Mogherini sign document on implementation of priorities of Armenia-EU partnership
- 02.21-17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-02-18
- 02.21-17:27 Asian Stocks - 21-02-18
- 02.21-17:09 Obituary: Renowned composer Eduard Sadoyan dies at 79
- 02.21-16:33 Armenia, Israel agree to expand cooperation at int’l conference of parliamentary directors- general and secretaries-general
- 02.21-16:20 President of Artsakh holds meeting with Vice President of American University of Armenia
- 02.21-16:14 Armenian defense ministry’s delegation to depart for Belarus
- 02.21-16:13 President of Lebanon arrives in Armenia on official visit
- 02.21-15:50 Local self government elections to take place March 11
- 02.21-15:25 Minister Karayan briefs President Sargsyan on works done over implementation of given instructions
- 02.21-14:57 Political analyst highlights consensus around presidential nominee Armen Sarkissian
- 02.21-14:51 Armenia’s Parliament Speaker receives new Ambassador of Brazil
- 02.21-14:43 Banants FC completes training camp in Antalya
- 02.21-14:17 Yandex ranked most valuable Russian internet company – Forbes
- 02.21-13:56 Kurds demand UNSC to pressure Turkey for Afrin actions
- 02.21-13:51 Average monthly salary increases in Armenia’s public and private sectors by 7.1% and 11.3% respectively
- 02.21-13:34 Sunny weather forecast for upcoming days
- 02.21-12:51 President Sahakyan attends 2017 briefing of Artsakh police force
- 02.21-12:50 Eurasian Development Bank forecasts 3% economic growth for Armenia in 2018
- 02.21-12:48 US doing utmost for peaceful settlement of NK conflict, says Ambassador to Azerbaijan
- 02.21-12:31 Two new bills on Armenian Genocide to be discussed in Parliament of Netherlands on February 22
- 02.21-12:29 Ruling party nominates former Prosecutor General to serve as chairman of parliamentary committee
- 02.21-11:50 Mortality rate in respiratory, cancer related diseases drops in Armenia
- 02.21-11:36 Government to allocate 360 mln drams for subsidizing diesel fuel
- 02.21-11:34 Queen Elizabeth II rents land in downtown Kiev
- 02.21-11:24 Saratov Airlines to launch Volgograd-Yerevan flight
- 02.21-11:23 Chief of staff of ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources to be relieved from post
- 02.21-11:18 Aghasi Darbinyan appointed Chairman of Administrative Court
- 02.21-11:11 Goran Bregović to perform live in Yerevan
- 02.21-11:03 Foreign minister of Madagascar to arrive in Armenia on official visit
10:43, 02.16.2018
Viewed 2532 times Turkey MP Garo Paylan denounces state interference in Armenian Patriarchate affairs - EXCLUSIVE
09:11, 02.16.2018
Viewed 1889 times Arsene Wenger praises Mkhitaryan’s performance in Arsenal vs Ostersunds
14:54, 02.16.2018
Viewed 1727 times Arsenal’s Mkhitaryan named best player in Ostersunds clash
15:12, 02.16.2018
Viewed 1440 times 9843 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables exported from Armenia
18:59, 02.15.2018
Viewed 1415 times Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs of Kuwait Hind Sabeeh BarakAl-Sabeeh often visits Armenia as tourist – meeting with President Sargsyan