Local self government elections to take place March 11


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Local self government elections will take place on March 11 in 20 communities of 7 provinces of Armenia.

Candidates in the elections represent various parties, such as the HHK, ARF, the Prosperous Armenia Party. Non-partisan candidates are also nominated.

Overall, most candidates are nominated by the ruling Republican Party (HHK).

