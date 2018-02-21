President of Lebanon arrives in Armenia on official visit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Lebanon Michel Aoun has arrived in Armenia on an official visit at the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan.

Aoun’s delegation includes Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq, Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hassan, Tourism Minister Avedis Kedanian, State Minister for Combating Corruption Nicolas Tueini and MP Hagob Pakradouni.

During the visit President Aoun will have meetings with the Armenian President, the Prime Minister, and Speaker of Parliament.

The Lebanese president will also visit the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin, where he will have a meeting with Catholicos Garegin II.

After holding talks at the Presidential Palace in Yerevan, President Sargsyan and President Aoun will hold a joint press conference.

