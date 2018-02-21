Minister Karayan briefs President Sargsyan on works done over implementation of given instructions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. During a working meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan on February 21, minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan reported on the works done so far in accordance with the instructions given by the President during the previous meeting, the results of these works, the ministry’s priority tasks and the activities for 2018, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The minister reported that 25.2% growth in export of goods was recorded in 2017. In accordance with the instruction given by the President, works have been carried out by ensuring access to information on targeted markets, as well as launching online sale systems aimed at facilitating the entry to foreign markets for local producers and businessmen.

Suren Karayan informed that the talks on agreement between Iran and China have been completed. The agreements with Serbia, Israel, India, Egypt and Singapore are at different negotiation stages. Importance was also attached to the introduction of the Registered Exporter System (REX) under the EU’s GSP+ privileged trade regime. The minister stated that the registration of exporters launched already in January of this year.

Minister Karayan said the promising trends registered in tourism field in 2017, in particular, the 18.7% growth enables to have great ambitions for the future. Suren Karayan added that the marketing measures greatly contributed to the results of the field. For this purpose, the border passing process for the citizens of China, the UAE, Qatar, Japan, India and Russia has been simplified.

As for the reforms aimed at improving the business environment, minister Karayan said 47 activities were implemented in 2017 for that purpose, and 43 similar activities are planned for 2018. The minister emphasized that they specifically attach importance to the works aimed at improving the construction permit procedures, protection mechanisms of interests of small shareholders, tax and customs administration, as well as the field of bankruptcy and implementation of contracts within the frames of the action plan for the upcoming year.

According to the President’s another instruction in regards to examining the necessary legal acts for increasing the protection of foreign investors and developing a respective draft, the minister reported that the ministry has developed the draft law which has been approved by the government and has been submitted to the parliament.

As an implementation of task on providing constant assistance by the ministry to the works on creating the Meghri Free Economic Zone, Suren Karayan reported to the President that on December 15, 2017, after the launch of the first stage of the Meghri FEZ, works are being carried out to implement the second, the expansion stage which will be completed this year. The ministry of economic development and investments carries out assistance works on daily basis.

Coming to the President’s another task on taking into consideration the successful examples of the already existing cooperation during the development of draft law on public-private sector partnership, the minister reported that the aforementioned draft law has been developed by the expert assistance of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the bill will be fully ready to be submitted for discussion already in March. According to minister Suren Karayan, the document includes both the best international experience, as well as the effective regulation experience in programs done so far at public-private cooperation format in Armenia.

Presenting the activities done in 2017 in the industry sector, as well as the ongoing works in 2018, the minister said steps aimed at promoting the economy’s targeted fields were taken by the use of support tools. The minister reported that 27 investment programs with 220 billion AMD investments were approved. Participation of 93 Armenian industrial companies in 10 international exhibitions held abroad was ensured.

The minister added that based on the 2017 results industry recorded 12.6% growth which was mainly contributed by the 15.7% growth of processing industry. In addition, the export of industrial products increased in 2017.

According to minister Karayan, during 2018 the main target is the strengthening of the results reached so far and the addressed solution of issues revealed in separate sectors which will enable to more effectively utilize the existing potential.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan





