Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

Banants FC completes training camp in Antalya


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan’s Banants FC has completed its training camp in Antalya, Turkey. The Armenian football team will return to Yerevan on February 21 and will continue training for the Championship of Armenia.

The championship will begin February 28.

Banants will play against Pyunik.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration