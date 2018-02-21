Kurds demand UNSC to pressure Turkey for Afrin actions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Kurds of Afrin, Syria have called on the international community and the UN Security Council to implement their commitments and pressure Turkey.

“We demand the international community to realize their commitments, we demand for human rights to be respected. All countries, namely UNSC members, including Russia and the US, must implement these commitments, which they’ve signed in the UN. We demand not to be exterminated by poisonous materials”, Reyzan Hedu, official representatives of the Kurdish self defense forces of Afrin told RIA Novosti.

Hedu said the Turkish military has destroyed infrastructure, structures of vital importance, schools, historic monuments, more than a hundred civilians have been killed, including children.

The Turkish military had earlier reported it has “eliminated 1780 militants” since the intervention.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan