Average monthly salary increases in Armenia’s public and private sectors by 7.1% and 11.3% respectively

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The average monthly salary in Armenia’s public and private sectors increased in January 2018 compared to January 2017, according to the data of the National Statistical Service, Armenpress reports.

In particular, in January 2018 compared to January 2017 the average monthly salary increased by 10.2%, comprising 198 thousand 816 drams. 7.1% increase of the average monthly wages was recorded in the public sector – 162 thousand 283 drams, whereas in the private sector 11.3% increase was recorded, amounting to 214 thousand 363 drams.

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan keeps in his spotlight these figures and made a post on Facebook in this regard: “The economic activity rate increased by 10.2% in January 2018. Growth was recorded in terms of almost all main macroeconomic figures. The external trade turnover increased by 47.6%, and the growth dynamics of the export and import figures is 45.2% and 48.9% respectively”.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan