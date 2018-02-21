Sunny weather forecast for upcoming days

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Meteorologists forecast clear weather from midday February 21 to February 25.

Meteorologists from the ministry of emergency situations said scattered showers are expected in individual regions on February 22, and in most parts of the country on February 26.

Temperature will rise by 4-5 degrees Celsius in the afternoon February 22-25 and overnight February 26, and will drop by 2-3 degrees midday February 26.

Clear weather is expected in Yerevan from midday of February 21 until February 25.

Scattered showers are forecast for February 26 in the capital.

