President Sahakyan attends 2017 briefing of Artsakh police force

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan attended the 2017 briefing of the local police force on February 21.

President Sahakyan said he is overall satisfied with the law enforcement’s work in 2017, the president’s office said.

The president noted that “daily hard work” will be required from the police force for 2018 duty.

“It is necessary to emphasize expansion of tactical capacities and enhancement of preventive measures in the fighting crime”, the president said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan