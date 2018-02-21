Eurasian Development Bank forecasts 3% economic growth for Armenia in 2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. According to the predictions of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), positive economic growth trends and 2.2% growth of overall GDP are expected in the EDB participating states in 2018, reports Armenpress.

According to the EDB estimation, 3% GDP growth is expected in Armenia, 2.6% in Belarus, 3.7% in Kazakhstan, 4.2% in Kyrgyzstan, 2% in Russia and 7.3% in Tajikistan.

In 2018 3.4% growth is predicted for Armenia, 3% for Belarus, 5.8% for Kazakhstan, 4.7% for Kyrgyzstan, 3.8% for Russia and 6.1% for Tajikistan.

“The effective functioning of budgetary rules will enable the leading economies of the region to weaken exchange rate dependency on oil prices and will contribute to stabilization of mutual currencies of the EDB participating states”, Yaroslav Lissovolik, chief economist at the EDB, said.

Under the 2018 state budget, the Armenian government predicts 4.5% economic growth for 2018.

