Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

US doing utmost for peaceful settlement of NK conflict, says Ambassador to Azerbaijan


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. As a mediator, the US is doing its utmost for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta said, APA reports.

“It is important to remember all these events and the past, and to draw a lesson from all this. It is even more important to build a better future. As an intermediary, we are doing our utmost to bring together the conflicting parties in order to find a peaceful settlement,” he said, as quoted by APA.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration