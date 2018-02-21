Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 February

Ruling party nominates former Prosecutor General to serve as chairman of parliamentary committee


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) has nominated the candidacy of MP Gevorg Kostanyan, a former Prosecutor General, to serve as chairman of the parliamentary committee on state-legal and human rights protection affairs, the parliament’s press service said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




