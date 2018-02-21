Government to allocate 360 mln drams for subsidizing diesel fuel

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The draft on approving the program of acquiring the diesel fuel at affordable prices for agricultural land users has been submitted for the government’s discussion, reports Armenpress.

The draft is included in the government’s February 22 session agenda.

The draft states that according to the information provided from the governorates, the demand of diesel fuel for agricultural activities comprises up to 6 million liters for 2018.

In order to implement the program, it is planned to provide up to 360 million drams to the agriculture ministry from the government’s reserve fund in 2018.

Under the 2018 state budget, the government had no plans to subsidize the diesel fuel, but due to the increase in excise tax by the Tax Code, the price of diesel fuel increased, and the government made a decision to again make a subsidy.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



